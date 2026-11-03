Nicolas Cage Became Homeless Due to a Natural Disaster

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage and his family have been forced to stay in hotels due to extensive damage to his $10.5 million Malibu estate. The star announced the forced move during an appearance at Comic Con in Los Angeles.

In early September, coastal erosion caused by Tropical Storm “Mari” created a massive sinkhole measuring at least 9 by 9 meters near the mansion. Part of the driveway, concrete structures, and building materials fell into the sinkhole, forcing local authorities to evacuate the surrounding area.

Due to damage to the home—which spans over 370 square meters and was purchased in 2024—the actor’s family cannot return home and has been forced to cancel traditional family plans, including Halloween celebrations.

Source: Hello! magazine.

Actor Nicolas Cage stated during a panel at New York Comic Con in New York, USA, that he might appear in the fifth season of the anthology series *True Detective*.

HBO has confirmed that Antonio Banderas and Nicolas Cage will star in the fifth season of the series *True Detective*, which will be set in New York. Filming for the new season is scheduled to begin in 2027.

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