The three-day Kathmandu Film Festival has concluded in Kathmandu, Nepal, featuring new films and restored classics, as well as discussions on the development of the national film industry. The first festival was organized by the Kathmandu city authorities, Kathmandu Post reports.

The program included the classic Nepali films “Ke Ghar Ke Dera” from 1985 and “Kumari” from 1977. At the closing event at the Taragaon Next museum in Boudha, an 18-minute 2026 film by Deepak Rauniyar, “Private Property,” was screened. The film is set at a U.S. gas station and addresses issues of race, prejudice, a sense of privilege, and belonging.

Development of the film industry

Participants in the panel “Nepal’s Film Industry: Past, Present and Future” discussed growth in film production, box office revenues, and the number of screenings. Actor Hari Bansha Acharya, who made his debut in “Lobhi Papi” in 1990, recalled that the country previously produced approximately one film every five years, using celluloid and 16mm film. Now, he said, Nepal releases nearly 100 films annually on average.

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Producer Prachanda Man Shrestha noted that an increase in the number of releases and box office revenues alone does not guarantee the industry’s future. In his view, repeating the formula of previous hits without striving for creative quality could lead to a loss of audiences.

AI and authentic representation of communities

The festival also discussed the use of artificial intelligence in film production. Director Basanta Niraula used AI during the preparation of “Paanch Pandav” to visualize a scene, while director Deepa Shree Niraula used the technology in “Chhakka Panja 5” to make actor Deepak Raj Giri appear younger in one episode. At the same time, documentary filmmaker Ngima Gelu Sherpa urged people not to rely on AI solely to speed up work.

Actress Thinley Lhamo stressed the need to represent Nepal’s Himalayan and Indigenous communities more authentically through original stories. She also cited the film “Tenzing,” whose screenplay, she said, took nearly 18 years to create, emphasizing the importance of time and research in work on a film.

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