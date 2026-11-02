The Ukrainian language is losing its share of views in the children's segment of YouTube

The Ukrainian language is gradually gaining ground on YouTube, but its share in the children’s segment has declined over the past two years. This is the only one of the platform’s 15 thematic categories where such a trend has been observed. A popular Russian-language channel has influenced the overall metrics, while Ukrainian children’s content creators continue to grow their audience.

This is evidenced by the results of an analysis by the TD Hub agency, based on views of the 1,137 largest Ukrainian YouTube channels across 15 thematic niches. The study covers the years 2024 and 2025, as well as the period from January to September 2026.

Overall, the Ukrainian language is strengthening its position on the platform. While Ukrainian-language channels accounted for 55% of views among Ukrainian creators in 2024, that figure rose to 62% in 2026. The share of Ukrainian content increased in 14 out of 15 categories studied.

The greatest progress was recorded in DIY content, as well as in science, education, and social topics. Ukrainian-language content also accounts for the majority of views in the categories of sports, music, military topics, and children’s content—ranging from 83% to 97%.

At the same time, children’s YouTube was the only niche where the share of Ukrainian-language content did not increase but actually decreased. According to the researchers, this was influenced by the popular Russian-language channel Little Candy. However, Ukrainian-language children’s channels are not losing their audience and continue to grow. In other words, this is not a general decline in Ukrainian children’s content, but rather a shift in the ratio of views between language segments.

The researchers also point out the limitations of the sample: channels from Russia were not included in the analysis, particularly those that publish videos in both Ukrainian and Russian. Therefore, the actual share of Russian in the children’s segment of YouTube may be even higher.

The overall trend remains positive for the Ukrainian language. Over two years, Ukrainian-language channels gained about 5.2 billion views per year, while Russian-language channels lost 3.3 billion. However, children’s content remains the only category where this trend has not held true.

This is reported by “Vchysya.Media.”

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