A 10-episode drama adaptation of the web novel and webtoon “The Remarried Empress” is being prepared for Disney+. At a press conference in Seoul, the creators discussed the adaptation starring Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young. As Korea Herald reports, the original work has accumulated 2.97 billion views worldwide.

Plot and tone

The story follows Empress Navier. Her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, demands a divorce in order to elevate Rashta, a runaway slave. Navier later grows closer to a new love interest, Heinrey.

Director Jo Soo-won said the team sought to create a convincing and tangible world for the characters. According to him, the original web novel has a darker and more serious tone, while the webtoon is lighter and more playful. In the series, the creators tried to strike a balance between these approaches and remain faithful to the source material.

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Filming in Europe

The events unfold at a court inspired by medieval Europe. The Korean cast in such a setting sparked discussion among fans of the original work after the announcement.

According to Disney+, scenes of the Eastern Empire’s imperial palace were filmed at Schleissheim Palace in Germany. The gardens where Navier and Heinrey’s relationship develops were filmed in the Kroměříž Gardens in the Czech Republic. On the streets of Kutná Hora, Czech Republic, the team also placed signs in Korean among the European architecture.

Shin Min-a noted that the adaptation will focus on four central characters. This made it possible to condense the large-scale story with numerous side plots into 10 episodes.

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