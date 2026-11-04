Noah Wyle recounted how, as a child, Eddie Murphy refused to give him an autograph and cursed at him

Actor Noah Wylie recalled on the Good Hang podcast how, at the age of nine, he approached his idol Eddie Murphy to ask for an autograph, but Murphy rudely turned the child down.

According to the star of the TV series *ER*, this unfortunate incident taught him to always sign autographs for young fans. More than forty years later, Wylie’s daughter gave her father a printed photo of Murphy with a hand-drawn fake autograph in the comedian’s name, which the actor keeps framed in his office.

Source: Entertainment Weekly.

American actor Noah Wyle, known for the medical dramas “ER” and “Pitt,” was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine. At first, the 55-year-old actor didn’t even believe the news and thought someone was playing a prank on him. His wife, Sarah, helped him accept the honorary title.

As a reminder, American actor Andrew Shu, who rose to fame playing Billy Campbell in the series “Melrose Place,” is preparing for his wedding. His fiancée is 49-year-old Marylee Phibig, a lawyer specializing in immigration law.

American actress Selma Blair was arrested on October 12 at a New York airport following an incident on board an airplane. According to media reports, during the flight she attacked two flight attendants and tried to open the aircraft door.

Read us on