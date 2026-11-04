Singer George Perris will represent Cyprus at the 71st Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place next year in Burgas, Bulgaria. This was announced by broadcaster CyBC, Cyprus Mail reports.

Selection of the contest song

CyBC also announced the acceptance of original submissions from composers, lyricists and songwriters from Cyprus and other countries. Applications can be submitted through a dedicated online platform until Sunday, December 13.

The songs shortlisted will be presented live on television. The winner will be determined by votes from viewers and a professional jury, with each side accounting for 50%.

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What is known about the performer

Perris was born in Greece to a French mother and a Greek father. He is a multilingual pop singer and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador focused on combating violence against children.

Cyprus debuted at Eurovision in 1981 in Dublin, when the country was represented by the group Island with the ballad Monika. Cyprus' best result remains Eleni Foureira's second place in 2018 in Lisbon with the song Fuego.

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