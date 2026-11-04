Musician Bob Dylan had a private audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Wednesday. In a photo published by Vatican News, the 85-year-old artist shakes hands with the pontiff, RMF24 reports.

Concert in Rome

The Vatican visit took place ahead of Dylan’s performance in Rome, scheduled for Thursday as part of his world concert tour. The publication notes that the musician follows strict privacy rules during concerts and prohibits spectators from recording performances on mobile phones.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mention in a book about peace

Pope Leo XIV quoted Dylan’s words in the introduction to a book by the Vatican publishing house LEV dedicated to peace. The publication used an excerpt from the 1963 composition Go Away You Bomb, in which the musician protests against nuclear weapons.

This is not Dylan’s first meeting with the head of the Catholic Church. In 1997, he performed before Pope John Paul II during the National Eucharistic Congress in Bologna. At that time, the musician’s concert was attended by 300,000 young people.

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