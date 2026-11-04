Two 14th-century Byzantine icons depicting the Evangelists Matthew and Mark, stolen after the Turkish invasion of 1974, have been returned to Cyprus. They were officially handed over to the Diocese of Morphou after more than five decades of absence, Cyprus Mail reports.

Icons found in the United Kingdom

The images originate from the Church of Panagia Forviotissa in Asinou. Before the invasion, they were moved to the Diocese of Kyrenia, from where they were stolen. The icons were later discovered in the United Kingdom, where their movement was documented and the ownership rights of the Church of Cyprus were recognized.

The current owner returned the icons without compensation. Bishop Neophytos of Morphou described their return as the result of faith and perseverance. Byzantinist Christodoulos Hadjichristodoulou, art historian Maria Pafitis, and Bishop Porphyrios of Neapolis also took part in the search and return.

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Part of a series from Asinou

The icons of Matthew and Mark belong to a larger series associated with the church in Asinou. In 2007, two more images from this series, depicting the Apostles Peter and Paul, were returned from New York. The icon of Christ Pantocrator has survived, but works depicting the Virgin Mary, John the Baptist, and the Evangelists John and Luke are still considered missing.

The Church of Panagia Forviotissa, also known as Panagia tis Asinou, is located near Nikitari in the foothills of Troodos. The monastery was founded in 1099, and the church was built at the beginning of the 12th century. It is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site “Painted Churches in the Troodos Region”.

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