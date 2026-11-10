Blake Lively showed off a casual look in her husband's $990 shirt

American actress Blake Lively posted a photo on social media showing her in a casual outfit, borrowing an item from her husband Ryan Reynolds’ wardrobe. The star humorously captioned the photo, encouraging her followers to choose partners with whom they can share a wardrobe.

The centerpiece of the look was a blue Thom Browne shirt priced at $990 (approximately 45,045 UAH), featuring embroidery of a goose in a pond. Lively complemented the look with straight-leg jeans, loafers, a dark blue scarf, gold jewelry, and a vintage Hermès bag, jokingly noting that the accessory belonged to her personally.

Recently, Lively also wished Reynolds a unique “Happy 50th” by posting a video showing the actor holding their dog in a carrier against his chest. “Happy birthday, my nanny,” the celebrity joked at the time.

Source: Blake Lively’s personal Instagram page.

Previously, actress Blake Lively sued director Baldoni for sexual harassment. In May 2026, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reached a settlement in a legal dispute that had lasted about a year and a half . The agreement was reached two weeks before the start of federal court proceedings. The conflict between the parties unfolded both in court and in the public sphere, attracting significant media attention.

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