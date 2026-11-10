Blake Lively showed off a casual look in her husband's $990 shirt
American actress Blake Lively posted a photo on social media showing her in a casual outfit, borrowing an item from her husband Ryan Reynolds’ wardrobe. The star humorously captioned the photo, encouraging her followers to choose partners with whom they can share a wardrobe.
The centerpiece of the look was a blue Thom Browne shirt priced at $990 (approximately 45,045 UAH), featuring embroidery of a goose in a pond. Lively complemented the look with straight-leg jeans, loafers, a dark blue scarf, gold jewelry, and a vintage Hermès bag, jokingly noting that the accessory belonged to her personally.
Recently, Lively also wished Reynolds a unique “Happy 50th” by posting a video showing the actor holding their dog in a carrier against his chest. “Happy birthday, my nanny,” the celebrity joked at the time.
Source: Blake Lively’s personal Instagram page.