Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared what the first month with her newborn son was like

TV host Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared some family photos and talked about her first month of motherhood. She became a mother for the first time in late September.

“Our first month together went by so fast. I want to cherish every moment,” Vitvitskaya wrote.

The photos show moments with her son Ustym—walks, car rides—as well as pictures with her husband, military servicemember Oleksiy Sytaylo, and friends.

The TV host admitted that she’s gradually getting used to her new rhythm of life and discovering motherhood for herself.

“I’m getting into the swing of things and gaining new insights—and it’s all so different from anything I’ve experienced before. There are still so many discoveries ahead,” Solomiya shared.

The couple is also already thinking about their son’s baptism.

Source: Solomiya Vitvitska’s Instagram

Ukrainian TV host Solomiya Vitvitskaya, who became a mother for the first time a month ago, admitted that she isn’t ready to talk about a second child yet. For now, she’s getting used to motherhood and devoting all her time to her son, Ustym.

Earlier, 46-year-old Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared new photos of her son to mark his first month of life.

46-year-old Solomiya Vitvitskaya has made a new statement about motherhood.

As a reminder, Solomiya Vitvitskaya received her son’s birth certificate after a delay.

Prior to that, Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared details about her first night at home with her newborn son.

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