In Israel, a 17-year-old teenager accidentally found a 3,300-year-old Egyptian amulet

During a field trip to Tel Gezer National Park, a boy threw a rock out of boredom. It struck another rock on the slope and revealed an unknown, shiny object.

The find turned out to be an ancient Egyptian scarab amulet dating back to the Late Bronze Age. It features two cobras and a hieroglyph meaning “ruler.”

Seventeen-year-old Shilo Attun showed the artifact to the tour guide, who then reported the discovery to experts. Archaeologists confirmed its historical value, and the amulet was added to Israel’s national treasures collection.

In ancient Egypt, the cobra symbolized protection and royal authority. Following the discovery, the teenager was presented with a certificate of appreciation.

Source: The Daily Galaxy

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