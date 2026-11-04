Pierce Brosnan named his favorite to play the new James Bond

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond in four films, has named Callum Turner as one of the top contenders for the role of the new Agent 007. According to Brosnan, he is very familiar with his colleague’s work and believes that Turner has all the necessary qualities for the role.

The actor also admitted that he’s been following the news about the upcoming film and, like fans of the franchise, is eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the new actor to play James Bond.

“Now I’m just a viewer, an ordinary person who’s eager to find out who will play this legendary role in film history. I admire all the actors whose names are being discussed right now. Callum Turner is one of the actors I’ve worked with, and he’s a very strong actor,” Brosnan noted.

He added that all potential candidates have the charisma, the right look, and sufficient acting talent. Brosnan himself starred alongside Turner in the 2017 film *The Only Guy Alive in New York*.

According to Variety, Jack Lauden, known for the series “Lame Horses,” is also among the leading contenders for the role of Agent 007. Final auditions are reportedly already taking place in London. Previously, Josh O’Connor and Jacob Elordi were mentioned among the possible candidates.

When asked what advice he would give to the next actor to play Bond, Brosnan replied:

“Whoever gets the role, I wish him all the best, strength, and courage. It’s hard to say exactly who it will be, but I’m looking forward to the announcement of the new James Bond.”

Separately, the actor commented on the appointment of Denis Villeneuve, known for the “Dune” films, as director of the next installment in the franchise. Brosnan is convinced that his approach to filmmaking can make the new movie special.

“I think we’ll be blown away. Villeneuve is a director with his own vision. His work with the camera and his way of telling stories make a strong impression. I think it’s going to be a truly wonderful film,” he said.

As a reminder, Pierce Brosnan played James Bond from 1995 to 2002. During that time, he starred in four films in the franchise, after which he was replaced by Daniel Craig.

Source: Variety.

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