The 15th Arava International Film Festival, to be held from November 4 to 14 near Tzukim in the Central Arava, Israel, will for the first time have two open-air screens for outdoor screenings. The program includes international films, nine Israeli premieres, meetings with guests, and a retrospective of Billy Wilder films, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Two screening venues

The festival was founded in 2012 by producer Eyal Shiray and the Central Arava Regional Council. The second venue was made possible by a donation from the Vidor family. The opening on November 4 will be dedicated to works created with support from the Negev Film Fund and filmed in the Israeli desert.

Among these films, the festival will screen Ruti Pribar’s What is to Come, starring Ronit Yudkevitch. It tells the story of a woman who is left alone after 40 years of marriage and begins a new stage in her life. One of the roles in the film was played by Yaakov Zada Daniel, known for the series Fauda.

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International program

The international program includes Reed Van Dyk’s drama Atonement, starring Hiam Abbass, Boyd Holbrook, and Kenneth Branagh. The film, which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival, is based on a true story about a U.S. Marine who seeks to meet the family of those killed after a tragedy in Baghdad in 2003. It will be screened on November 5 and 12.

Georgian director Levan Koguashvili is also expected to attend the festival, where he will visit screenings of the comedy-drama Guria together with members of the cast and crew. The program includes new works by Florian Zeller, Peter Farrelly, Cédric Kahn, Sandra Wollner, Nanni Moretti, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Cristian Mungiu, and Paweł Pawlikowski.

In tribute to film journalist and festival adviser Edna Fainaru, four classic Billy Wilder films will be screened: Double Indemnity, Sabrina, Some Like It Hot, and The Apartment.

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