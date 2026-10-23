Japanese writer Ryu Murakami dies at 74 — The Japan Times

Japanese writer Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 74. His publisher, Gentosha, announced the death of the author, whose works explored themes of sex, violence and youth culture.

Publisher's statement

As The Japan Times reports, Gentosha said it was deeply saddened by the writer's premature death. The publisher noted that throughout his career, Murakami consistently produced sharp and provocative works aimed at a younger audience.

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Most famous novels

Murakami's debut novel, Almost Transparent Blue, told the story of young people immersed in drugs and sex. In 1976, the book won one of Japan's most prestigious literary awards.

Other well-known works by the author include the novel Coin Locker Babies, published in 1980. It tells of children abandoned in coin lockers and their subsequent survival. In his 1997 novel In The Miso Soup, the writer described a tourist's immersion in Tokyo's red-light district. Ryu Murakami's works have been translated into various languages around the world.

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