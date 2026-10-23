Suspilne has announced the title of this year's Radio Dictation

Suspilne has announced the title of this year’s National Unity Radio Dictation: “The Letter That Never Ends.” The text for the dictation was written by author and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron.

“It’s important to me that this year’s text serve as a space for personal reflection for every participant. In a sense, it’s a real letter that we’ll all be writing at the same time. The most valuable thing language gives us is the opportunity to talk to one another. To say something very important, especially when we’re far apart. And for such words, everyone has their own most important recipients,” Dron said.

This was reported by Suspilne.

National Unity Radio Dictation — 2026: Author and Readers Announced.

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity 2026 will take place on October 27, on Ukrainian Writing and Language Day.

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