Ponomarev shared a rare childhood photo from a sports club

Singer Oleksandr Ponomariov shared a childhood photo on Instagram and reflected on why children need so little to be happy.

“Why do children need so little to be happy?” the artist wrote.

He clarified that the photo was taken for the hall of fame at the “Avangard” sports club in Khmelnytskyi. As a child, Ponomarev practiced boxing, though he did not specify how old he was in the photo.

Journalist Dmytro Gordon posted a photo of himself with singer Oleksandr Ponomariov and his wife, Olesia Batsman. During the photo shoot, Gordon

19-year-old Alexander Ponomarev Jr. rarely appears at public events, but this time he made an exception. The young man attended a private presentation of his father’s—singer Alexander Ponomarev’s—first book and appeared in front of the cameras with his girlfriend for the first time in a long while.He decided to joke around in front of the camera and placed his hand on his girlfriend’s chest. Batsman reacted to her boyfriend’s antics and later liked his Instagram post.

Singer Alexander Ponomarev appeared on the show “The Lives of Famous People” and shared details about his relationships with his three children: his adopted daughter Zoya, his biological daughter Evgeniya (28), and his son Alexander (19).

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