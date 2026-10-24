Traditional music performer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Donal Lunny has died in Ireland at the age of 79. He died of cancer on Friday morning after a short stay at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, The Guardian reports.

Music career

Lunny gained popularity as a member of the band Rakes of Kildare, where he performed alongside Christy Moore and his brother Frank. He later became one of the founders of Planxty and also played in the bands Moving Hearts, The Bothy Band and Coolfin. The musician toured in various countries around the world.

Lunny was born in the town of Tullamore in County Offaly. He was best known as a bouzouki player, although he played several musical instruments. He was also described as an important figure in the revival of Irish traditional music. He produced 17 albums on the Mulligan Records label.

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Reaction in Ireland

Irish President Catherine Connolly expressed condolences to Lunny’s family, friends and musical colleagues. She noted that the musician and producer had been involved in many of the most influential developments in Irish music over the past 60 years, and also emphasized his role in introducing the bouzouki into Irish music.

Lunny was a member of the Aosdána artists’ association. In 2025, he received a lifetime achievement award at the Irish Folk Awards from RTÉ Radio 1. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin called the musician an outstanding figure in Irish music as a performer, songwriter and producer. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that Lunny helped shape the sound of Irish music for several generations.

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