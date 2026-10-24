89-year-old Ada Rogovtseva became a model for the Ukrainian brand CHER'17 and tried on some elegant outfits

89-year-old theater and film actress Ada Rogovtseva starred in an advertising campaign for the Ukrainian clothing brand CHER'17. The star tried on several stylish outfits, showcasing various options for an elegant wardrobe.

For the photo shoot, Rogovtseva was outfitted in looks that blended classic styles, modern trends, and statement accessories.

In one of the looks, the actress appeared in a classic all-black ensemble: an oversized jacket, wide-leg pants, and a black turtleneck. The focal point was a chunky gold chain shaped like a laurel leaf around her neck. The ensemble was completed with minimalist open-back leather mules.

Another of Ada Rogovtseva’s looks consisted of a snow-white blouse with a complex cut, featuring an accent bow, and a large necklace with white and gold elements. The outfit was complemented by gray pants with thin stripes.

The actress also posed in a cozy beige coat, the standout detail of which was a chunky silver ring shaped like a rose. In another ensemble, Rogovtseva appeared in a sky-blue shirt and white palazzo pants—a combination that looks effortless yet elegant.

The brand emphasized that while working on the campaign, they sought to convey the various facets of the actress’s personality and highlight a beauty that goes beyond physical appearance.

“The luxury of being yourself. At any age, in any circumstances, at every stage of life. For the shoot with Ada Mykolayivna, we selected looks from the CHER’17 collection, through which we wanted to convey the different facets of her personality. For us, Ada Mykolayivna is an example of someone whose beauty goes far beyond the superficial. Her gaze, her words, and her presence embody experience, dignity, and a love of life,” the brand’s post reads.

The photo shoot showcased how Ada Rogovtseva combines classic elegance with modern fashion accents.

During the photo shoot, Rogovtseva modeled several stylish looks.

As a reminder, People’s Artist of Ukraine Ada Rogovtseva celebrated her 89th birthday on stage on July 16. On her birthday, the actress will perform in the play “Make Yourself at Home” at the International Center for Culture and Arts (October Palace) in Kyiv.

People’s Artist of Ukraine Ada Rogovtseva shared an update on her health. Due to illness, she had to postpone performances in several cities, and in her personal blog, the actress admitted that the entire beginning of 2026 had been difficult.

Read us on