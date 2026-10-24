The 27th International Oud Festival will take place in Jerusalem, Israel, from November 5 to 12 under the auspices of Confederation House. As The Jerusalem Post reports, a second performance by Israeli rock musician Dudu Tassa and British Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has been added to the program following high demand for tickets to the first concert.

The first Tassa and Greenwood concert is scheduled for November 5 at 9:00 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre. The additional performance will take place at the same venue on November 6 at 12:45 p.m. The musicians will perform compositions from their joint 2023 album Jarak Qaribak, as well as works from Tassa's Al-Kuwaiti projects.

Festival program

Fifteen instrumentalists and two vocalists will also take part in Tassa and Greenwood's performance. Part of the program draws on music written and performed by Tassa's grandfather and great-uncle, Daud and Saleh al-Kuwaiti.

The festival's international guests will include Greek singers Babis Tsertos and Areti Ketime. They will present music in the rebetiko and Smyrneika genres, associated with the Greek folk tradition.

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Indian music and the festival finale

On November 10, the Indian trio Triveni will perform at the Jerusalem Theatre: bansuri bamboo flute player Rakesh Chaurasia, sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee and tabla player Ojas Adhiya. On the same day, a concert by percussionist Itamar Doari is scheduled at the Khan Theatre.

On November 7, violinist and oud player Taisir Elias will perform a program of classical Arabic music together with mandolin player Shmuel Elbaz. On November 8, jazz pianist Omri Mor and percussionist and vocalist Shlomo Bar will perform. On November 11, the festival will also feature Shlomi Shaban, kamancheh player Mark Eliyahu and the Kadosh Brothers trio.

On November 12, choreographer Orly Portal will present the dance production Rite of Spring, inspired by the work of Syrian-Egyptian musician Farid al-Atrash. The festival's closing performance will be a concert by the band Teapacks with the support of The Hafla and Hora Orchestra.

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