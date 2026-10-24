From November 1 to 5, the Cinema of the South festival in the Israeli city of Sderot will mark its 25th anniversary. The event at the Sderot Cinematheque will bring together television premieres, Israeli and international films, meetings with directors, competitions and a music program. At the closing ceremony, organizers will present Negba, a new incubator for young filmmakers from the south of the country, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Series and film premieres

The festival was founded by the School of Audio and Visual Arts at Sapir Academic College. The program will feature works by creators from Sderot and the western Negev, including films about life in the region during the three years following Hamas’s October 7 attacks.

At the opening, Hanan Savyon and Guy Amir will talk about the Netflix series Bros. The first two episodes of the second season, which will have their world premiere, will be screened after the discussion. The series tells the story of two childhood friends and fans of the Beitar Jerusalem football club who run a pub together in Jerusalem.

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Pre-premiere screenings are also planned for Yael Hedaya’s comedy-drama Motherland, starring Dana Ivgy, Sasson Gabay and Alma Zack, as well as the documentary series Whose Daughter Are You? about Mizrahi women in Israel. The festival will conclude with Iris Zaki’s film What Was She Thinking?, devoted to the choice not to have children in Israeli society.

Honoring editor Nili Feller

As part of the closing program, editor Nili Feller, a two-time Ophir Award winner, will be honored. The program will include four films she worked on, a master class and meetings with directors Ari Folman and Dani Rosenberg.

Other participants include Sapir College graduates Efrat Korem with the film Heart of Gold, Shir Huri Abu with the documentary 100 Gates, and Sderot filmmaker Tal Avitan with Carlos Outside the Lines. Swiss director Thomas Imbach will present two of his works and hold a master class in cooperation with the Swiss Embassy.

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