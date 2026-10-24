Jamaican singer and music producer Derrick Harriott died at his home in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 24, 2026. He was 87 years old. The Rio Times reports the musician's death; it was confirmed by Dorrell Mattox, who runs the Derrick Harriott Music Store in the St. Andrew area.

According to Mattox, Harriott died at about 1 a.m. Before that, he had returned home from the hospital. Mattox said that the musician had been ill and had been hospitalized repeatedly. The family and the media did not name the cause of death.

From ska to early reggae

Derrick Harriott was born in Kingston on February 6, 1939. His music career spanned more than six decades. In 1957, he and Claude Sang won the Vere Johns Opportunity Hour talent contest, and the following year he co-founded the vocal group The Jiving Juniors.

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The group gained local popularity with the songs Lollipop Girl and Over the River. In 1962, Harriott began his solo career and founded the Crystal label. That same year, he released the songs I Care and The Loser, which became his signature song. Other solo hits attributed to him include What Can I Do and I’m Only Human.

Production work and honors

Harriott worked in the genres of ska, rocksteady, reggae and dub. As a producer, he made recordings for Dennis Brown, Big Youth, The Ethiopians, Keith and Tex, and The Kingstonians; Jamaica Observer also mentions DJ Scotty. Releases on the Crystal label included Stop That Train by Keith and Tex, Lips of Wine and Silhouette by Dennis Brown, as well as Singer Man by The Kingstonians.

In 2009, the Jamaican government awarded Harriott the Order of Distinction for his contribution to music. In 2019, the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association honored him with a lifetime achievement award.

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