Kamalia angered the internet with her dancing on an armored vehicle to the song “Sambuka”

Ukrainian singer Kamaliya faced a wave of criticism after posting a video in which she dances on an armored vehicle alongside the artist VLADIAS to her song “Sambuca.” The artists posed on military vehicles wearing uniforms and combat boots, but the concept sparked outrage among some social media users.

Against the backdrop of the war and the losses suffered by Ukrainian defenders, some viewers perceived the video as an inappropriate use of military imagery.

The singer posted the video on Instagram. In her post, Kamaliya thanked Ukrainian defenders for their courage and strength, addressing the 2nd Mechanized Battalion “Bisa’s Dozen” of the 12th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade directly.

“My dear ‘Bisiki’! Thank you for your courage, strength, and every day of fighting for Ukraine! I’m proud of you, I love you, and I believe in our Victory! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to our Heroes!” the artist wrote.

Despite her words of support for the military, the video sparked a negative reaction among some viewers. Users questioned the appropriateness of dancing on an armored vehicle and called on the singer to remove the video from her page.

The song “Sambuka” is about a failed romance. At the same time, some lines of the song took on a tragic tone for viewers in the context of the video featuring military vehicles.

In particular, the song includes the lines: “Your hands will never touch me again, unfortunately” and “Don’t worry, don’t chase me, don’t live if you’re not alive.”

It was precisely the combination of these lines with dancing on an armored vehicle that became one of the reasons for the criticism. Some users believe that this type of video is inappropriate given the war and the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers.

In the comments under the post, people did not hide their outrage. Some admitted that the video caused them strong disapproval, while others directly called on Kamalia to delete it.

In particular, users wrote:

“I never comment on posts like this, but this one really gave me major cringes… I’m going to go wash my eyes out.”

“Have you lost your mind?”

“The song really touches the soul. But this filth and vomiting—it’s like mocking the dead. You’d better delete it and never sing it again.”

“What are you dancing to, Kamaliya?”

“What kind of asshole is giving them the equipment to film this crap?”

“As far as I’m concerned, you’d better delete it.”

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Kamaliya talked about the cost of items in her wardrobe, naming the price of her most expensive and cheapest outfits.

Kamaliya spoke about her arguments with Mohammad Zahur following their divorce.

Ukrainian singer Kamaliya showed the aftermath of the Russian strike on a business center in Kyiv, which belongs to her and her ex-husband, Mohammad Zahur. The building was damaged during the Russian attack on July 6.

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