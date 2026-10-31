Japanese writer Ryu Murakami died on October 17 at the age of 74. He wrote more than 40 novels and short story collections, and his prose was distinguished by criticism of society, grotesque elements, and themes of social alienation, The Japan Times reports. News of the writer's death emerged on October 23.

From debut to literary recognition

Ryunosuke Murakami was born in 1952 near a U.S. military base in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, to a family of teachers. In his youth, he played drums in a rock band and took part in a political protest, barricading the roof of his school in support of student demonstrations in Tokyo. This experience was later reflected in his semi-autobiographical novella “69.”

Murakami's debut novel, “Almost Transparent Blue,” was published in 1976 and quickly became a bestseller. The book is about disillusioned Japanese youth of the 1970s; its characters turn to drugs, sex, and random violence. The novel won the Gunzo Prize for New Writers and the Akutagawa Prize, and in 1979 Murakami wrote the screenplay for and directed its film adaptation.

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Themes of alienation and television work

The author's well-known books include “Coin Locker Babies” from 1980, “Popular Hits of the Showa Era” from 1994, and “In the Miso Soup” from 1997. “Coin Locker Babies” tells the story of two boys who were abandoned as infants in station coin lockers. The novel received the Noma Prize for New Writers in 1981.

In a 2013 interview with Vice, Murakami said that creative people can channel anger and destructive energy into writing or music, while in other cases it can lead to violence or terrorism. His works also reflected the influence of American culture, and the writer himself criticized social inequality and cultural tensions linked to relations between Japan and the United States.

From April 2006, Murakami co-hosted the business talk show “Cambrian Palace” on TV Tokyo with actress Eiko Koike. On the program, they interviewed more than 1,000 guests about corporate strategies and economic trends, with each episode ending with a handwritten phrase by the writer. After a special episode marking the program's 20th anniversary on March 26, Murakami and Koike left the show. Murakami's final handwritten message to the audience was “Death & Life.”

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