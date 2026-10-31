Artist Howard Steer dies in Australia at 79 — ABC News Australia

Artist Howard William Steer, known as the “flying doctors artist” for his long-standing support of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, has died in Broken Hill, Australia, at the age of 79. He died on October 20, ABC News Australia reports.

Support for the Royal Flying Doctor Service

Steer was born in Broken Hill in 1947 and lived in the city all his life. He began pursuing art full-time after losing the fingertips on his left hand while working at the Broken Hill community centre. The assistance and care provided to him by the Royal Flying Doctor Service marked the beginning of his long-term fundraising for the service.

Many of the artist’s works featured doctors in black suits with wings. Steer donated paintings to Royal Flying Doctor Service charity events and also painted aircraft propellers, which sold for thousands of dollars at auctions. Magnets, postcards, original prints and paintings featuring his works continue to be sold at the Outback Heritage Experience centre in Broken Hill.

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Art and charity

The artist was friends with and studied under Pro Hart and Hugh Schulz, artists from the Brushmen of the Bush group. His canvases told stories of life in the Australian outback, stood out for their humour and at times addressed men’s health issues. Steer’s painting The Flying Doctor hung in Susan Ley’s parliamentary offices after he gave her the work when she was serving as health minister.

Each year, Steer donated between 15 and 20 paintings to charity, supporting, among others, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Kidney Health Australia and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. A private family funeral service was held in Adelaide. He is survived by his wife Lynette, sons Andy and Jay, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

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