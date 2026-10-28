72-year-old Andrei Makarevich became a father for the fifth time

Andrey Makarevich, the frontman of the Russian band “Mashina Vremeni,” announced a new addition to his family. His wife, Einat Klein, gave birth to a daughter, who is the musician’s fifth child. The artist shared some heartwarming photos from his family life, though he has not yet revealed the newborn’s name.

In the published photos, Einat Klein can be seen tenderly holding the baby. Next to his mother and little sister is their four-year-old son, Eitan, who is curiously looking at the newborn.

“Something like this,” the musician captioned the photos briefly.

For 72-year-old Andrei Makarevich, this is his fifth child. However, the couple has not yet announced their daughter’s name.

The musician has children from various relationships.

Dana , his 52-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, whose existence Makarevich learned about when she turned 20.

Ivan , his 39-year-old son, was born during the artist’s marriage to Alla Golubkina.

Anna , his 26-year-old daughter, was born during Makarevich’s relationship with journalist Anna Rizdvyana.

Eitan , a 4-year-old son from his current wife, Einat Klein.

A newborn daughter, whose name the parents have not yet disclosed.

Einat Klein is Andrei Makarevich’s fourth wife. The couple has been together for about seven years. Early in their relationship, the couple faced criticism due to their age difference: the musician is 30 years older than his wife.

Einat is originally from Kyiv but currently lives in Israel. The couple met while traveling in Ethiopia and held their wedding in Israel.

Until recently, Einat’s parents lived in Ukraine. After a shell struck a neighboring house, they were forced to leave their hometown. With the help of Jewish and Israeli rescue missions and organizations, they managed to reach Israel.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Andrei Makarevich left Russia for Israel, where he now lives with his wife and children.

The musician spoke out against the annexation of Crimea as early as 2014, and after the full-scale war began in 2022, he voiced his support for the Ukrainians. His stance on the Kremlin’s policies has repeatedly been the subject of public attention.

The artist’s family is now celebrating a joyful new milestone—the birth of a daughter, who is Andrei Makarevich’s fifth child.

Makarevich announced the happy news on his Facebook page, posting a series of photos.

As a reminder, Ukrainian singer and former member of the band “VIA Gra,” Anastasia Kozhevnikova, has become a mother for the first time. She and her husband, businessman Kirill Snitkov, welcomed a daughter named Vivien. The artist has already shared the first photos of the baby girl on her Instagram.

Ukrainian actress Khristina Korchynska, known for the TV series “Catch Kaidash,” gave birth to her first child. The 30-year-old actress became a mother to a baby girl on August 7, but didn’t share the news until ten days later, when she posted the first photos with her newborn daughter.

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