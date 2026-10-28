A Gustav Klimt painting is set to be sold in New York for tens of millions of dollars

In November, Christie’s auction house will put up for auction in New York the landscape painting “Litzlbergkeller” by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt. The painting is preliminarily estimated to fetch between 60 and 80 million U.S. dollars.

Christie’s has confirmed that the sale of this Klimt painting, created between 1915 and 1916, is guaranteed. The painting has been in a single private collection for nearly three decades, and the seller’s name has not been disclosed.

The landscape “Litzlbergkeller” will be featured in the evening auction dedicated to 20th- and 21st-century art on November 17.

In May 1997, this Klimt work was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in New York to the family of the current owner for a record $14.7 million. Adjusted for inflation, that amounts to approximately $30.9 million today. At the time, the painting was listed under the title *Litzlbergkeller am Attersee*, by which it was also known. It was then offered for sale as part of the estate of Serge Sabarsky, co-founder of the New Gallery in New York.

The Austrian artist’s painting will go on sale at Christie’s auction house in Rockefeller Center following a brief stop (October 27–29) at the auction house’s exhibition hall in Hong Kong.

From 1900 until his death in 1918, Klimt often spent his summers in the Austrian countryside on the shores of Lake Attersee, which is depicted in the painting. The painting depicts a landscape featuring the Litzlberg Cellar brewery and hotel on the northern shore, where the artist stayed during his first few summers in the area. However, the painting was created 10 years after he moved to a cottage on the lake’s southern shore.

According to Christie’s, the artist based the composition partly on his own observations through a telescope from the opposite shore and partly on views from postcards. The work was commissioned by banker and entrepreneur Otto Primavesi.

“Litzlbergkeller” has been exhibited at museums and institutions such as the Vienna Secession, the Vienna Artists’ House, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts in Brussels, the Palazzo Strozzi in Venice, the Kunsthaus Museum in Zurich, and the Leopold Museum in Vienna.

The record auction price for a Klimt work is $236.4 million: that is exactly what was paid last November at a Sotheby’s auction in New York for his “Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer.” Six of the ten most expensive works by the Austrian artist sold at auction were landscapes.

This was reported by Art News.

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