Kateryna Doicheva, a contestant on the 15th season of the romantic reality show *The Bachelor* and known by her stage name DOICHEVA, has released her debut song, dedicated to her time on the show. The artist turned her emotions following her final date with the show’s lead, Vyacheslav Kravtsov, into a reggaeton-style dance track.

Katerina made a lasting impression on viewers, particularly with her date involving a chicken named Lariska.

According to the artist, the idea for the song came to her on the way home after she left the romantic reality show. Kateryna decided to convey her emotions about the end of her relationship with Vyacheslav Kravtsov through music, adding irony, a danceable beat, and self-confidence to the story.

“I decided to turn my emotions into music—with irony, character, and mood. Because if you aren’t given what you dream of, you can always give it to yourself,” Kateryna noted.

In the song, DOICHEVA humorously talks about her expectations for participating in the project and her desire to continue her romantic encounter with the main character.

Despite the song’s ironic tone, Kateryna admitted that she actually wanted to receive a rose from Vyacheslav Kravtsov and stay on the show.

“Did I want a rose? Of course I did, but fate had other plans. ‘You gave me a Zhiguli, but I wanted to go to Bali’—that’s about how I went home from the show, even though I wanted to continue this adventure with the Bachelor. And the words ‘you’ll see me again more than once’ mean that it’s not so easy to get rid of me just by not giving me a rose,” the artist explained.

Thus, the lines about the “Zhiguli” and the trip to Bali became an ironic reflection of her unfulfilled expectations from the romantic reality show.

The debut track became a sort of continuation of Kateryna Doicheva’s story on “The Bachelor-15.” In the song, she combined her disappointment at being eliminated from the show with humor and self-deprecating humor.

The song’s central message is expressed in the chorus: “Why don’t they give us everything we want?” The artist reminds us that not all wishes come true, but that doesn’t stop us from creating our own reasons for joy.

The release of her debut song gave DOICHEVA the opportunity to share her experience on the romantic reality show in a new way—this time not through dates and the rose ceremony, but through music.

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The music video for her first song has already been released on the singer’s official YouTube channel.

A former contestant on the 15th season of the romantic reality show *The Bachelor* Inna Miller, who works as a cosmetologist, reacted emotionally to the end of her participation in the project with basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov.

As a reminder, the internet was abuzz with the leak of the new season’s “The Bachelor” contestants.



Photos, video: “The Bachelor” winner Kateryna Lozovytska married singer Gidayat Seidov.

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