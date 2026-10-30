In Israel, director Amihai Greenberg's comedy Love, Statistically Speaking has been released, in which singer and actor Yehoram Gaon has appeared in a film for the first time in nearly a decade. The film is set in Jerusalem, including around the local YMCA, and tells the story of Reuven, a recently widowed actuary.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, Gaon's character is obsessed with life-expectancy statistics and is convinced that, after his wife's death, he has only seven months left to live. His outlook on life changes when he and his granddaughter Eden, who aspires to become a content creator, set out to determine the circumstances behind the disappearance of a large sum of money from a locker at the swimming pool.

A story about relationships between generations

Eden is played by Meshi Kleinstein. According to the plot, Reuven's wife wanted to leave the money to her granddaughter. At first, the grandfather and granddaughter clash because of their different views on life, but their joint investigation gradually brings them closer together.

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Greenberg said he wanted to make a light comedy with substance, aimed primarily at audiences rather than festivals. The director named Woody Allen's Manhattan Murder Mystery as a source of inspiration for the film: he wanted to combine an everyday investigation with a story about human relationships.

Locations near the director's home

Greenberg wrote the screenplay during COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. He set himself the creative constraint of filming only at locations within a 300-meter radius of his then-home on Ben Maimon Street in Jerusalem.

The director is also working on a prequel set five years before the events of Love, Statistically Speaking, when the main character's wife is still alive. In this story, the protagonist will try to determine the circumstances of a florist's disappearance amid a crisis in his own marriage.

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