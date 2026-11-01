The first Kathmandu Film Festival, organized by city authorities, has begun in Kathmandu, Nepal. Over three days, the event will screen 38 Nepali and international films from 14 countries, as well as host discussions, workshops and cultural events, Kathmandu Post reports.

Opening in the historic center

The festival began on Friday with a walk through the historic part of Basantapur. This was followed by a screening of the 20-minute Nepali film “Chumpa: A Doll Under the Basket,” directed by Rajesh Prasad Khatri.

In 2023, Kathmandu received the status of a Creative City of Film and joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Festival curator and creative director Aayusha Shrestha said this is probably the only international film festival in the world led by a team of women directors. Kathmandu’s acting mayor, Sunita Dangol, called the festival a modern way to preserve and promote Nepal’s cultural identity.

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Restored Nepali films

Screenings are being held at Rastriya Sabha Griha and Jai Nepal Cinema. The Nepal Tourism Board is hosting discussions, panel meetings and workshops, while the closing program is scheduled at the Taragaon Next museum.

The program includes works from Nepal, India, China, Japan, France, Germany, Afghanistan, Korea and the United States. Separately, the festival will present restored Nepali films: “Kumari” from 1977, directed by Prem Bahadur Basnet, and “Ke Ghar Ke Dera” from 1985, directed by Pradip Rimal. The event also featured a conversation between Indian actress Shabana Azmi and Nepali actress Swastima Khadka.

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