85 young pink flamingos flew into the Odesa region from Turkey

A flock of 85 young pink flamingos has arrived at the Tuzlivski Limany National Nature Park. The birds arrived from Lake Tuz in Turkey in mid-October.

According to the national park, approximately 12,800 flamingo chicks were born at Lake Tuz in 2026—the highest number in the last five years. The migration of the young birds began in late summer.

Park officials speculate that adult birds, which had previously visited the Tuzliv Estuaries, may have shown the young flamingos the way to the Ukrainian coast.

Due to the war, pink flamingos have been unable to breed successfully in the Odesa region in recent years. The exception was 2023, when about 200 chicks hatched there.

Source: Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park.

White storks, which are increasingly foraging at landfills, gain quick access to high-calorie food; however, such a diet may negatively affect their health. This is the conclusion reached by European researchers studying changes in the behavior of these birds.

On April 5–6, the previous occupants—Odarka and Hrytsyk—returned to the nest in the “Pyriatyn” National Nature Park, where a new pair of storks—Kvitka and Lel—had formed on April 2.

A stork named Ostap has taken up residence at the bus station in Dunaivtsi, Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The bird has been living on the grounds and inside the bus station for nearly half a year, where it attracts attention and entertains passengers. The bus station manager is taking care of the bird.

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