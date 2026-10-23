For the first time in the project’s 53-year history, the Pirelli Calendar 2027 has chosen India as its main shooting backdrop. The new edition features the narrow streets of Old Delhi, Mumbai’s modern skyline and Rajasthan’s green landscapes, ANSA English reports.

Two photographic approaches

Two photographers worked on the calendar: Sølve Sundsbø, who also contributed to last year’s edition, and Avani Rai. According to ANSA, their work combines portrait photography and pop street art.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Avani Rai followed the professional path of her father, Raghu Rai, whom ANSA calls a master of Indian photography. He died at the end of April, several months after agreeing to undertake the shooting commission for the 2027 calendar.

India at the center of the project

After Raghu Rai’s death, the calendar’s concept was adapted so that India remained the central theme of the project. The day before, in New Delhi, Pirelli also announced an agreement with Indian company BKT to produce 800,000 premium tires by 2030.

Read us on