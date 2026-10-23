News of Diana Goncharenko and Oleksandr Pogorilko’s marriage came to light after the athletes posted photos of themselves together on their social media accounts. They shared photos from the wedding on Instagram, captioning them: “Our special day.” The couple made no secret of their relationship. The lovers regularly posted photos together, so their followers could follow the development of their story.

Back in June 2026, Diana shared photos from her bachelorette party. It became clear then that the couple was preparing for their wedding. However, the athletes did not disclose the exact date of the ceremony. The wedding took place in late August. After the celebration, the newlyweds decided to share photos with their followers.

What is known about Diana Goncharenko

Diana Goncharenko is 22 years old. She is from Sumy and competes in short-distance running—the 60- and 100-meter dashes. She has repeatedly been crowned Ukrainian champion in these disciplines.

Before taking up track and field, Diana practiced acrobatics. Later, she focused on sprinting and began competing in national and international competitions. Her athletic achievements include participation in the European Games and the European Junior Championships. Goncharenko continues to represent Ukraine in track and field events.

Oleksandr Pogorilko — Ukrainian record holder

Oleksandr Pogorilko is 26 years old. He specializes in the 400-meter dash and competes for the Ukrainian national team. In 2025, the track and field athlete set the Ukrainian record for this distance. He ran 400 meters in 44.81 seconds.

Pogorilko is one of Ukraine’s leading runners in his event and represents the country at international competitions. Now the athletes have combined their personal lives with their shared passion for track and field. Their wedding was yet another joyful occasion for the Ukrainian sports community.

Mykhailo Kokhan also recently got married

Diana Goncharenko and Oleksandr Pogorilko aren’t the only athletic couple to have recently celebrated their wedding. Ukrainian hammer thrower Mykhailo Kokhan, who won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games, also recently tied the knot. His bride is Anna, who is six years older than the athlete. Ukrainian sports media also reported on Kokhan’s wedding. The newlyweds posted photos on Instagram.