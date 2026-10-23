In Japan, 73-year-old game designer and Nintendo producer Shigeru Miyamoto has been named a recipient of the Order of Culture. He will become the first recipient of the award associated with the video game industry, The Japan Times reports.

Ceremony on Culture Day

Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology announced the award on October 23. The Order of Culture is awarded for achievements in the fields of art, literature, science and technology. The official award ceremony will take place on November 3, Japan’s national holiday, Culture Day. Emperor Naruhito will present Miyamoto with the award.

Career at Nintendo

Miyamoto has worked at Nintendo since 1977, when he joined the company in an entry-level position. He was one of the key creative figures behind the Mario and The Legend of Zelda franchises. His works include the 1981 arcade game Donkey Kong, in which the character Mario made his debut, as well as Mario Bros., released in 1983 and co-directed by him.

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A native of Kyoto Prefecture, Miyamoto drew inspiration for The Legend of Zelda from his childhood walks through rural Japan. He was the co-creator and designer of the 1986 game, as well as the producer of 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This game was the first in the series to use a three-dimensional third-person view instead of a two-dimensional top-down perspective.

In recent years, Miyamoto has also worked as a producer on Nintendo film adaptations. He produced 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which grossed more than $1 billion after its premiere in April 2026. He is also producing the upcoming The Legend of Zelda film, scheduled to premiere on April 30, 2027.

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