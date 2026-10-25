Mexico News Daily published a fictional story in its satirical El Jalapeño section about trade negotiations between the United States and Mexico. At the beginning of the text, the editorial team explicitly stated that all El Jalapeño materials are satire and are not real news.

Fictional tariff scheme

In the satirical story, the negotiations allegedly stalled after the United States proposed that Mexico pay a 25% duty on the already existing 25% tariffs, as well as a fee for the bilateral consultations themselves. The authors described an imaginary system under which imported cars, steel beams and aluminum parts would be subject to charges not only based on the value of the goods but also on the administrative costs of discussing tariffs.

Other fictional details include a base tariff on a Mexican-assembled car, a fee for using a border bridge, and a 12.5% “consultation tariff.” The publication also ironically notes that Mexican negotiators allegedly tried to calculate the total rate for a brake pad and concluded that it exceeded the cost of the car.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Satirical statements

The text attributes a fictional remark to an unnamed US official about the need to tax negotiations in order not to encourage future diplomacy. The story also mentions an alleged reaction from the Mexican negotiating team and an imaginary proposal to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican Economy Ministry press releases containing the word “constructive.”

All figures, quotes, decisions and episodes presented in the material are part of the satirical story and do not describe real trade measures or negotiations between the United States and Mexico.

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