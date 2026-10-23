Fedir Stryhun, People's Artist of Ukraine, has died

Ukrainian actor and theater director Fedir Stryhun died at the age of 87 after a long and serious illness. The People’s Artist of Ukraine devoted more than half a century to the Maria Zankovetska Lviv National Theater.

The news of the artist’s death was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Sadovyi noted that Fedir Stryhun dedicated his life to Ukrainian theater. According to the mayor, for Lviv, the actor’s name will forever be associated with the Maria Zankovetska Theater.

The mayor expressed his condolences to the artist’s family, loved ones, and the entire theater community.

Fedir Stryhun was a Ukrainian actor, director, academician, professor, and head of the Lviv Interregional Branch of the National Union of Theater Artists of Ukraine.

From 1987 to 2019, he served as artistic director and chief director of the Maria Zankovetska Lviv Ukrainian Drama Theater.

For his contribution to the development of Ukrainian art, Stryhun was awarded the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine, as well as the Ivan Kotlyarevsky and Mykola Sadovsky Prizes. In addition, he received a number of state awards.

The artist was an academician of the Ukrainian Academy of Arts, served on the Committee for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine, and worked as a professor and chair of the Department of Directing at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

Source: Andriy Sadovyi

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