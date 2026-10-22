Author Sarah Goodman Confino expressed her support for Ukraine and announced new translations

Renowned American bestselling author Sarah Goodman Confino has publicly expressed her support for Ukraine and announced the sale of translation rights to her new novels.

According to the author of *Behind Every Good Man* and *Don’t Forget to Write*, Ukrainian editions of her next three works will hit the shelves within 18 to 24 months. Ukrainian readers on social media thanked the novelist for her stance and for actively promoting Ukrainian translations during the war.

Source: Sarah Goodman Confino’s Instagram

World-renowned British author J.K. Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter series, responded to a Ukrainian woman’s greeting with the hashtag “Glory to Ukraine!”

Diana Pasko, a Ukrainian woman from Ternopil, met renowned British actor Daniel Radcliffe—who played the lead role in the Harry Potter films—during a trip to the U.S. The star not only agreed to take a photo with her but also showed his sincere support for Ukraine.

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