Kim Kardashian underwent surgery on her esophagus due to health issues

The American TV star was diagnosed with esophagitis—an inflammation of the esophagus. She subsequently underwent surgery, during which doctors removed the abnormalities found in the organ.

The 46-year-old Kardashian spoke about her condition on her family’s reality show. At first, she complained of feeling unwell and having severe throat pain.

After an examination, doctors detected inflammation and prescribed medication and an additional procedure.

The diagnosis particularly alarmed the celebrity due to her family history: her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

Note that esophagitis is an inflammation of the esophageal lining. One of the common causes is gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Source: Page Six

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