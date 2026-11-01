American musician Juan Atkins, one of the pioneers of Detroit techno, has died in Mexico City, Mexico, at the age of 64. The Guardian reports, citing his agency Greensmith Artists.

According to the agency, Atkins was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Mexico City before a scheduled performance. The musician was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

One of the creators of Detroit techno

Atkins created electronic music first in the duo Cybotron with Richard Davis, and later under the pseudonym Model 500. He was the first to use the term “techno” to describe the hard electronic sound he developed in Detroit.

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The musician was born in Detroit in 1962 and later moved with his family to Belleville, Michigan. There he met Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson. Together, they formed the Belleville Three trio, which stood at the origins of electronic music.

Cybotron, Model 500 and Metroplex

While still at school, Atkins founded Cybotron with Davis, using, among other equipment, a Roland TR-808 drum machine and a Korg MS-10 synthesizer. The duo’s tracks Cosmic Cars and Clear became popular on dance floors. After Cybotron disbanded in 1985, Atkins continued his solo career as Model 500 and recorded the tracks No UFO’s and The Chase.

In 1985, he also founded the Metroplex label to release his own music. The label later released works by Anthony Shakir and DJ Bone. In 2023, Atkins revived Cybotron: the duo released new music and performed live. Kevin Saunderson called Atkins a true visionary who paved the way for many musicians, including himself.

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