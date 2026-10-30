Iryna Bilyk canceled her concert in Oleksandriya

Ukrainian singer Iryna Bilyk announced the postponement of her concert in Oleksandriya, which was scheduled for October 30. The artist shared the news about the change in the concert date on her Instagram page.

She reached out to her fans and let them know when the concert would take place instead of the originally scheduled date. The singer did not specify the reason for the postponement in her post.

Iryna Bilyk has rescheduled her concert

October 30 has been declared a day of mourning in Oleksandriya, which is why Bilyk is rescheduling her performance for Monday, November 2. The artist emphasized that all tickets will remain valid.

“Due to the declaration of a day of mourning in the city of Oleksandriya, the concert is being rescheduled for November 2. All purchased tickets remain valid for the new date,” Irina Bilyk noted.

In particular, the celebrity thanked her fans for their understanding.

“I look forward to seeing you,” the singer added.

October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Oleksandriya for the victims of the tragedy that occurred on October 29 as a result of a rocket-powered UAV attack on the train station in Dnipro.

“The national flags of Ukraine will be flown at half-mast on municipal buildings. It is also recommended that they be flown at half-mast on both public and private buildings. All entertainment events are canceled on this day,” reads a statement from the city council.

The artist announced the change in the concert date on her Instagram page.

Tina Karol canceled her concert at the Sports Palace.

Olya Polyakova canceled her traditional concert on October 26 and explained why.

In Lviv, Felix Redka’s concert was canceled following a scandal over his remarks

Read us on