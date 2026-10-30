Julia Roberts' brother Eric showed his support for Ukraine and introduced his Ukrainian wife

American actor Eric Roberts, the brother of Hollywood star Julia Roberts, publicly expressed his support for Ukraine and condemned the full-scale war launched by Russia. The actor also spoke about his wife, Eliza Roberts, who has Ukrainian roots, and professed his love for Kyiv and the Ukrainian people.

Eric Roberts voiced his position on the war in an interview with American producer Michael Fainstein. The actor stated that he supports Ukraine because Russia attacked our country, and it is the aggressor that must stop the war.

The actor emphasized that his wife has Ukrainian roots, which is why he supports our country without hesitation. According to Roberts, Ukrainians are merely defending themselves against an attack.

“My wife has Ukrainian roots, so I’m on Ukraine’s side no matter what. You’ve been attacked. And it’s the one who attacked who must stop. That’s why I find it particularly surprising to see how America is behaving right now because of Donald Trump,” the actor said.

Eric Roberts has been married to Ukrainian-born Eliza Roberts since 1992. The actor also said that he considers his wife to be exceptionally beautiful. However, after a trip to Kyiv, he was struck by the beauty of Ukrainian women.

“I’ve been to Ukraine; I love Kyiv and I love Ukrainians. I used to think my wife was very beautiful, until I came to Kyiv and saw that everyone there looks just like my wife,” Eric admitted.

Eliza Roberts—the actor’s wife—has Ukrainian roots. The couple has been together since 1992.

Eric Roberts also has a daughter, Emma Roberts, from his former partner Kelly Cunningham. Emma followed in her father’s footsteps and became an actress.

Eric Roberts is the older brother of actress Julia Roberts. When she moved to New York in 1985 to launch her own career, Eric was already a better-known actor.

In the past, the actor has repeatedly commented on his superstar sister’s success, stating, among other things, “If it weren’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts.”

However, more than four decades later, the actor has reconsidered his position. In his book, he apologized to his sister for those words and admitted he was wrong.

“I hope Julia will accept this public apology. It was foolish of me to say that,” wrote Eric Roberts.

As a reminder, Hollywood actress Julia Roberts will star in the thriller *After the Hunt* by Italian director Luca Guadagnino.

The American cable and satellite television network STARZ has released the official teaser for the series *Gaslit*, which revolves around the famous Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of U.S. President Richard Nixon.

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