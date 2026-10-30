Near Kyiv, on the Odesa Highway in Viti-Poshtova, the famous sculpture of the Olympic bear has been restored.

Now, instead of Olympic symbols, it wears a Ukrainian vyshyvanka and holds a metal trident.

The figure is already 47 years old. It was crafted at the “Khudozhnik” factory in Kyiv. Over the decades, the bear has become a local landmark, and drivers often use it as a reference point to determine their location on the highway.

During the restoration, artisans cleaned the sculpture, repaired damaged parts, repainted it, and coated it with a protective varnish. The new design was created by folk artists Oksana Vlasenko and Tetiana Beniukh.

It was decided to preserve the sculpture during the construction of the new interchange in Viti-Poshtova.

Source: “Avtomagistral-Pivden” (Facebook)

In the town of Kamianka, Cherkasy District, a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was dismantled. The monument was removed as part of an effort to clear public spaces of symbols associated with Russian cultural heritage.

In Odesa, a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was covered with wooden panels. The structure was installed by municipal workers on Primorsky Boulevard, where the monument has stood since the mid-19th century.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications issued an order regarding four monuments in the city of Kamianka, Cherkasy Oblast, which are not subject to inclusion in the register of cultural heritage sites. These monuments may now be officially dismantled.

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