Video: A fight broke out in Kryvyi Rih before Anna Trincher's concert

A scuffle broke out among attendees at the Youth and Students’ Palace in Kryvyi Rih after a concert by singer Anna Trincher was rescheduled for the following day. Law enforcement officers were on the scene.

The artist announced the postponement of the performance just a few hours before it was scheduled to begin. The reason was a ban on the concert imposed by city authorities.

After the incident, Trincher said from the stage that she was shocked by the brawl that broke out over people’s desire to attend her concert.

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Some audience members were upset about the rescheduling because they couldn’t attend the next day and complained about losing money on their tickets. The singer stated that her team also suffered financial losses.

Singer Anna Trincher shared a story about meeting a young fan who asked her to sign her forehead. At first, the singer refused, and the girl was upset, but Trincher eventually drew a star for her. The girl’s mother was nearby and asked if her daughter was happy with the autograph.

A scandal erupted surrounding Anna Trincher’s new hit “Margarita” following an investigation by the publication MUZVAR, which claimed that the music for the song was written by Donetsk native Volodymyr Kurto.

“No Cocaina”: Anna Trincher’s new track about the line between passion and destructive addiction

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