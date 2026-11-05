Olena Svitlytska shaved Taras Tsymbalyuk's head

Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk showed how his girlfriend, actress Olena Svitlytska, shaved his head herself with a clipper.

In his Instagram Stories, the actor joked, calling Svitlytska his “premium barber,” and showed off the result.

After the at-home haircut, the couple decided to take a break from work: the lovers rented a cottage with a hot tub and enjoyed a romantic evening.

Tsymbalyuk and Svitlytska publicly announced their relationship this summer. However, rumors of their romance had surfaced even earlier—in the spring of 2025, the couple was spotted together in Lviv.

The wedding of actress Natalka Denysenko and Yuriy Yaroshenko took place in early August, but details of the celebration are still being actively discussed online. The actress herself continues to share her thoughts on this important event. Fans were particularly struck by the absence of Taras Tsymbalyuk at the wedding. Denysenko has repeatedly referred to the actor as a close friend, and it was he who originally introduced her to her future husband. However, Tsymbalyuk was not invited to the wedding.

Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk responded emotionally to criticism regarding his relationship with Olena Svitlytska, who is raising two daughters. He stated that the children were not an obstacle to their relationship; on the contrary, they are part of his beloved’s life.

Ukrainian actor and lead star of the 14th season of *The Bachelor*, Taras Tsymbalyuk, reached out to his fans following a recent accident in Kyiv.

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