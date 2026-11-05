Ukrainian singer and soldier Oleksandr Kvarta responded to criticism regarding his trips to London and Paris. The artist assured that he continues to serve in the army and that his overseas trips are related to the fulfillment of military duties.

According to Kvarta, he is involved in the procurement and delivery of vehicles for his unit. Specifically, a minibus was recently brought from Paris; a Volkswagen T5 was previously delivered from London; and before that, a Mitsubishi L200.

“I haven’t been discharged. The fact that you can’t wrap your head around the idea that a soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine can sing and be abroad—that’s your problem. I have my own assignments, my own commanders who send me on these missions,” the singer stated.

Kvarta also rejected comparisons to Vitaliy Kozlovsky, emphasizing that he has not been discharged from service and remains a member of the military.

Oleksandr Kvarta joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in August 2025.

Source: Oleksandr Kvarta, “SuchTsukrMuz” podcast.

56-year-old Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the series “Game of Thrones,” made an unexpected visit to Kyiv. The celebrity was spotted in several locations across the capital, and during an air raid alert, he went down to the subway, taking a sleeping bag with him.

Ukrainian choreographer Ilona Gvozdeva found herself at the center of a scandal after she replicated a dance trend by Russian dancer Polina Glend. The celebrity’s followers accused her of promoting Russian content and called on her to delete the video.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky forgot the lyrics to his own song “Mala” right in the middle of a performance. The artist didn’t lose his composure, handled the situation with humor, and the audience supported him with thunderous applause.

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