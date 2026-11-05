Serhiy Buyan from the Ternopil region runs a blog about gardening and shows his followers how he grows vegetables, prepares homemade pickles, and sells them at the market. He began posting videos on TikTok in the fall of 2025, and his page now has nearly 7,000 followers. Viewers follow the farmer’s work, ask questions, and are curious about his professional secrets.

Serhiy Buyan has been growing his own vegetables and gardening for many years. For him, it’s not just a hobby, but his main profession. He also prepares homemade pickles, preserves vegetables, and dries fruit. “Gardening is my main profession. I make homemade pickles and dried fruit. I can vegetables and dry various fruits,” Serhiy said.

The farmer shares his experience on TikTok. He started his channel on October 3, 2025. Since then, his videos have attracted thousands of viewers, and his subscriber count has grown to nearly 7,000.

According to Serhiy, people enjoy watching his daily work. Subscribers not only watch the videos but also actively interact with him: they ask about growing vegetables, inquire about techniques, and try to learn the secrets of his craft. “People enjoy watching what I do. I have nearly 7,000 subscribers, and thousands of people watch my videos. They’re curious, ask questions, and try to learn my professional secrets,” the farmer noted.

Viewers are particularly drawn to his pepper cultivation. Serhiy has been growing peppers for over five years. He also grows various vegetables, though he hasn’t gotten around to planting a fruit orchard yet. On his blog, the farmer shows more than just the finished harvest. Viewers can see the entire process of his work: from planting and caring for the plants to harvesting vegetables and preparing homemade preserves. Serhiy also films videos at the market, where he sells his own pickles.

So subscribers can follow the entire journey of the produce—from the garden to the market stall. In addition to work-related content, the blog also features everyday posts. Serhiy interacts with his audience, answers questions, and shares his experiences. It is precisely this combination of practical advice, daily work, and casual conversation that has helped the farmer build a sizable following for his blog. His page has become a place where gardening enthusiasts can not only see someone else’s harvest but also learn something useful for their own gardens. Suspilne Khmelnytskyi reports on this.

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