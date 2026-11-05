Queen Rania of Jordan looked elegant at an event in Cape Town

Queen Rania is in the Republic of South Africa, where she took part in the One Young World international forum for young leaders.

Afterward, she attended a cultural event hosted by the Desmond and Lia Tutu Heritage Foundation in Cape Town.

For the event, Her Majesty chose a milky white silk blouse with a cape by Joseph and a light brown patterned suede midi skirt by Johanna Ortiz. The look was accessorized with copper-colored Dior shoes and a Jacquemus handbag.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark returned to Fredensborg Palace after a stay at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, where she had been since September 6, primarily due to a blood clot in her thigh.

Queen Letizia of Spain recorded a video message to mark the 40th anniversary of the FAD Youth movement, of which she is the honorary president. The monarch emphasized the dangers of using drugs and psychoactive substances, and also drew attention to the issues of gender-based violence, cyberbullying, and digital addictions.

Earlier, Queen Letizia of Spain attended a military parade in Madrid dedicated to the country’s National Day. For the event, she chose a light pink dress that she had worn before. Amid guests who were mostly dressed in dark blue, red, and green, the queen’s outfit stood out with its delicate shades.

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