Halle Berry has lost physical custody of her 13-year-old son

American actress Halle Berry no longer has physical custody of her youngest son, 13-year-old Maceo. Previously, she shared custody of the boy equally with his father, French actor Olivier Martinez. Now, at least temporarily, Martinez has become the child’s primary custodial parent.

In addition, according to the court’s decision, Berry will no longer be allowed to have her son stay overnight at her home.

At the same time, 60-year-old Halle Berry managed to have one of the restrictions lifted. The court revoked the order that limited her contact with Maceo. It had been issued after the actress was accused of physically abusing her son.

Olivier Martinez’s attorney called his client’s acquisition of primary physical custody of the child a “huge victory.”

A representative for Halle Berry clarified that legal custody of Maceo currently remains shared—50/50. Thus, the changes pertain specifically to physical custody and the terms of the boy’s residence with his mother.

The court plans to revisit the custody issue in November. At that time, further decisions regarding the parental rights of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez may be made.

This was reported by TMZ.

Holly Berry’s ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez, accused her of physically abusing their 12-year-old son, Maceo. Following this, a Los Angeles court issued a temporary restraining order and modified Berry’s visitation schedule with the child. The actress denies the allegations, and her attorney called Martinez’s statement baseless and misleading.

Read us on