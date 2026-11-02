Hanna Klymenko, 17, the daughter of Oleksandr Klymenko—winner of the seventh season of “The Voice of the Country” and a priest in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church—took part in the 14th season of the show. Her performance impressed the judges so much that all four coaches turned their chairs around for her.

Hanna Klymenko began competing in singing contests as a child. After her father’s victory on “The Voice of the Country” eight years ago, she participated in the fourth season of “The Voice: Kids,” where she sang the song “Native Land” during the blind auditions. At that time, none of the judges turned around for her, which both upset and inspired her.

This season, 17-year-old Anna Klymenko passed the auditions and returned to the “The Voice” stage. She performed “One Day,” one of Zlata Ognevich’s new songs. Artem Pivovarov was the first to turn his chair for her; in the final seconds, Tina Karol, Natalia Mogilevskaya, and later Dmytro Monatik also turned their chairs. The girl admitted that she had to choose a team led by a celebrity mentor. In the end, Hanna Klymenko chose Dmytro Monatik’s team.

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Oleksandr Klymenko also reacted to his daughter’s performance on his social media blog and expressed his pride. “My daughter turned all four chairs on The Voice of Ukraine, and she, just like I did ten years ago, had to make a choice. And that’s perhaps the hardest thing at that moment. An exciting journey lies ahead with a very talented coach. May God help them become a great team and together create songs worthy of our time,” he wrote.

It should be noted that Oleksandr Klymenko advanced to “The Voice of the Country” with the song “A Mother’s Love” by Mykola Mozgovyi. The priest joined Tina Karol’s team, as she was the last coach to turn her chair for him. He went on to win the finale.

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