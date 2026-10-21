Producer Yuri Nikitin explained why artist Andriy Danylko, known as Verka Serduchka, does not translate his Russian-language hits into Ukrainian.

According to Nikitin, Danilko believes that the songs should remain as they were created during a specific period of his life.

The producer emphasized that he respects the artist’s position and does not try to influence it.

At the same time, Nikitin noted that Serdyuchka is working on a new Ukrainian-language program. The artist has already released several songs in Ukrainian and is covering well-known compositions by Igor Poklad and Yuriy Rybchynskyi.

Source: Yuriy Nikitin’s interview with Vasyl Tymoshenko.

Ukrainian interviewer and blogger Ramina Eskhakhzai spoke about her weight loss results, the challenges of staying in shape, and weight fluctuations. Since August, the 34-year-old celebrity has managed to lose about three kilograms and, for the first time in a year and a half, see the number 57 on the scale. At the same time, she admitted that due to these difficulties, she even considered weight-loss injections but ultimately decided against it.

Earlier, blogger and interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai reported that she faced racist insults while going through passport control at the Polish border.

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