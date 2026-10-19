In Warsaw, Poland, Sinfonia Varsovia has signed a contract with WARBUD for the implementation of the second stage of construction of the orchestra’s new complex on Grochowska Street. The central facility will be a concert hall for 1,877 spectators, which RMF24 calls the largest in Poland. Construction work is due to begin by the end of 2026, and the project is planned to be completed in 2030.

Halls and space for the orchestra

As part of the second stage, a 400-seat chamber hall will also be built. The two side buildings of the complex will be restored and connected to the main structure. The new headquarters will include dressing rooms, rehearsal halls, storage facilities, a music library and recording studios suitable for live concert broadcasts.

The complex will be complemented by a garden open to visitors, connected to a neighboring park. The building will feature a spacious foyer with glass walls, while visitors will be able to access a 400-meter promenade gallery surrounding the complex grounds. The project also includes three green inner courtyards, which will provide natural lighting, including for the artistic area on level minus one.

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Project and financing

The concert hall was designed by Atelier Thomas Pucher together with acousticians. It will combine features of a classic shoe-box hall and the modern vineyard format, in which listeners are seated around the stage. The hall’s volume will exceed 21,000 cubic meters, while the planned reverberation time will range from 2.0 to 2.3 seconds.

The investment is financed by the city of Warsaw and Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. WARBUD was selected as the general contractor; it previously delivered projects including the Opera and Podlasie Philharmonic in Białystok, the headquarters of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra in Katowice, and the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw.

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